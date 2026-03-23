Preparing to cut ribbon

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U.S. Army Pfc. Aaliyah Murdock, a supply specialist with the 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, prepares to cut the ceremonial ribbon during the South Cobb Readiness Center ribbon cutting ceremony Mar. 27, 2026, in Marietta, Georgia. With the dedication of the South Cobb Readiness Center, the facility became the headquarters of 78th Troop Command and the 781st Troop Command Detachment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Powell)