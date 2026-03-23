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    Praying [Image 2 of 7]

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    Praying

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Powell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Senior leaders with the Georgia Army National Guard bow their heads in prayer during the South Cobb Readiness Center ribbon cutting ceremony Mar. 27, 2026, in Marietta, Georgia. With the dedication of the South Cobb Readiness Center, the facility became the headquarters of 78th Troop Command and the 781st Troop Command Detachment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 16:06
    Photo ID: 9588078
    VIRIN: 260327-Z-DV972-2190
    Resolution: 2055x1370
    Size: 658.63 KB
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Praying [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Preston Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Speaking
    Praying
    Preparing to cut ribbon
    Speaks
    Photo
    Ribbon Cut
    Cutting

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    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    78th Troop Command
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    781st Troop Command Detachment

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