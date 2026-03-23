Staff Sgt. direct commissions into Army public affairs branch

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1st Lt. Darbi C. Colson (center) takes a group photo with (from right to left) U.S. Army Col. Rob Shaw, Ms. Kimberly Weimer, parents JoEllen and Rich Colson, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army (SMA) Michael Weimer during her commissioning ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 26, 2026. The ceremony, hosted by the SMA, marked Colson's transition as one of two noncommissioned officers selected for direct commissioning into the newly activated Army Public Affairs branch. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)