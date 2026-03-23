Staff Sgt. direct commissions into Army public affairs branch

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U.S. Army Col. Rob Shaw administers the oath of office to 1st Lt. Darbi Colson during her commissioning ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 26, 2026. Hosted by Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, the ceremony marked Colson's transition as one of two noncommissioned officers selected for direction commissioning into the newly activated Army Public Affairs branch. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)