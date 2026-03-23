U.S. Army Col. Rob Shaw administers the oath of office to 1st Lt. Darbi Colson during her commissioning ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 26, 2026. Hosted by Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, the ceremony marked Colson's transition as one of two noncommissioned officers selected for direction commissioning into the newly activated Army Public Affairs branch. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 15:49
|Photo ID:
|9588068
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-AP390-1020
|Resolution:
|4760x3861
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. direct commissions into Army public affairs branch [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Brandy Nicole Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.