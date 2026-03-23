Staff Sgt. direct commissions into Army public affairs branch

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Ms. JoEllen Colson (right) and Mr. Rich Colson (left) pin first lieutenant rank on their daughter, Darbi C. Colson, during her commissioning ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 26, 2026. Hosted by Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, the ceremony marked Colson's transition as one of two noncommissioned officers selected for direct commissioning into the newly activated Army Public Affairs branch. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)