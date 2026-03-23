Staff Sgt. direct commissions into Army public affairs branch

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1st Lt. Darbi C. Colson receives her first salute from Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer during her commissioning from staff sergeant to first lieutenant at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 26, 2026. The ceremony marked Colson's transition as one of two noncommissioned officers selected for direct commissioning into the newly activated Army Public Affairs branch. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)