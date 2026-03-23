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    Staff Sgt. direct commissions into Army public affairs branch [Image 3 of 4]

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    Staff Sgt. direct commissions into Army public affairs branch

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brandy Nicole Mejia 

    Secretary of the Army

    1st Lt. Darbi C. Colson receives her first salute from Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer during her commissioning from staff sergeant to first lieutenant at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., March 26, 2026. The ceremony marked Colson's transition as one of two noncommissioned officers selected for direct commissioning into the newly activated Army Public Affairs branch. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Mejia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 15:49
    Photo ID: 9588070
    VIRIN: 260326-A-AP390-1034
    Resolution: 4871x3407
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Staff Sgt. direct commissions into Army public affairs branch [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Brandy Nicole Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Staff Sgt. direct commissions into Army public affairs branch
    Staff Sgt. direct commissions into Army public affairs branch
    Staff Sgt. direct commissions into Army public affairs branch
    Staff Sgt. direct commissions into Army public affairs branch

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    sma, commissioning, ceremony, pentagon, weimer, colson, 1LT

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