U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph D. De Paz Lopez, Flight Medic, 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, California Air National Guard, qualifies on the M-4 rifle, during exercise Sentry South 26-2 in Gulfport, Mississippi, March 3, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 20:42
|Photo ID:
|9586388
|VIRIN:
|260303-Z-CA329-2008
|Resolution:
|7952x4472
|Size:
|6.98 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 146 SFS qualifies 146 AES on M4 rifle at exercise Sentry South 26-2 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.