146 SFS CADM trains 146 AES on weapons qualifications

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Oscar Guzman, 146th Security Forces Squadron, California Air National Guard, instructs a course for the 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, California Air National Guard, to qualify on the M-18 handgun, during exercise Sentry South 26-2 in Gulfport, Mississippi, March 2, 2026. Air Force Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructors are specialized personnel who train military and civilian members on weapon safety, operation, and maintenance, primarily focusing on systems like the M-4, M-18, M-240, and M-203. They manage live-fire ranges, ensure weapon proficiency for deployments, and serve as subject matter experts on small arms. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright)