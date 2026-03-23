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    146 SFS qualifies 146 AES on M4 rifle at exercise Sentry South 26-2 [Image 8 of 10]

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    146 SFS qualifies 146 AES on M4 rifle at exercise Sentry South 26-2

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jarvis Mason Combat Arms Instructor 192 SFS, Virginia assesses target accuracy with Master Sgt. Crystal Streets, 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, California, as she qualifies on the M-4 rifle, during exercise Sentry South 26-2 in Gulfport, Mississippi, March 3, 2026. Air Force Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) instructors are specialized personnel who train military and civilian members on weapon safety, operation, and maintenance, primarily focusing on systems like the M-4, M-18, M-240, and M-203. They manage live-fire ranges, ensure weapon proficiency for deployments, and serve as subject matter experts on small arms. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 20:42
    Photo ID: 9586386
    VIRIN: 260303-Z-CA329-2006
    Resolution: 7952x4472
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 146 SFS qualifies 146 AES on M4 rifle at exercise Sentry South 26-2 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    146 SFS CADM trains 146 AES on weapons qualifications
    146 SFS CADM trains 146 AES on weapons qualifications
    146 SFS CADM trains 146 AES on weapons qualifications
    146 SFS CADM trains 146 AES on weapons qualifications
    146 SFS CADM trains 146 AES on weapons qualifications
    146 SFS CADM trains 146 AES on weapons qualifications
    146 SFS CADM trains 146 AES on weapons qualifications
    146 SFS qualifies 146 AES on M4 rifle at exercise Sentry South 26-2
    146 SFS qualifies 146 AES on M4 rifle at exercise Sentry South 26-2
    146 SFS qualifies 146 AES on M4 rifle at exercise Sentry South 26-2

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