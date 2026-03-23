Date Taken: 03.02.2026 Date Posted: 03.26.2026 20:42 Photo ID: 9586381 VIRIN: 260302-Z-CA329-1049 Resolution: 7952x4472 Size: 8.91 MB Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US

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This work, 146 SFS CADM trains 146 AES on weapons qualifications [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.