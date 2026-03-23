U.S Air Force Airman First Class Fernando Pena, Flight Medic, 146th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, California Air National Guard, qualifies on the M-18 handgun, during exercise Sentry South 26-2 in Gulfport, Mississippi, March 2, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 20:42
|Photo ID:
|9586381
|VIRIN:
|260302-Z-CA329-1049
|Resolution:
|7952x4472
|Size:
|8.91 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 146 SFS CADM trains 146 AES on weapons qualifications [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.