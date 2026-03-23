U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Colorado Army National Guard aviators with 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), and Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with Troop A, 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, all assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, conduct sling-load training alongside Swiss Armed Forces Soldiers at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, March 18, 2026. Sling-load training teaches aircrews and ground teams to safely rig, transport and recover heavy equipment and supplies, improving joint mobility and sustainment while reducing risk and helping KFOR maintain a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)