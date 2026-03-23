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    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo [Image 5 of 21]

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    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Colorado Army National Guard aviators with 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), and Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with Troop A, 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, all assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, conduct sling-load training alongside Swiss Armed Forces Soldiers at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, March 18, 2026. Sling-load training teaches aircrews and ground teams to safely rig, transport and recover heavy equipment and supplies, improving joint mobility and sustainment while reducing risk and helping KFOR maintain a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 11:35
    Photo ID: 9585201
    VIRIN: 260318-Z-SR689-1011
    Resolution: 6604x4403
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo
    U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo

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    TAGS

    Swiss Armed Forces
    NATO
    KFOR
    Army National Guard
    TFG36
    TogetherStrongerForPeace

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