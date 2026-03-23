U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo

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Florida Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class John Day, assigned to Troop A, 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, trains members of the Swiss Armed Forces on rigging a sling load at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, March 18, 2026. Sling-load training teaches aircrews and ground teams to safely rig, transport and recover heavy equipment and supplies, improving joint mobility and sustainment while reducing risk and helping KFOR maintain a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)