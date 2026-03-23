Florida Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class John Day, assigned to Troop A, 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, trains members of the Swiss Armed Forces on rigging a sling load at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, March 18, 2026. Sling-load training teaches aircrews and ground teams to safely rig, transport and recover heavy equipment and supplies, improving joint mobility and sustainment while reducing risk and helping KFOR maintain a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 11:35
|Photo ID:
|9585217
|VIRIN:
|260318-Z-SR689-1030
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Swiss forces conduct sling-load training in Kosovo [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.