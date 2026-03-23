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    909th ARS honors fallen KC-135 crew during vigil at Kadena Air Base [Image 4 of 4]

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    909th ARS honors fallen KC-135 crew during vigil at Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    A display featuring the six Airmen who lost their lives in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash is shown during a vigil at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 20, 2026. The ceremony, held by the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, honored the fallen Airmen and reinforced the enduring bonds of the aviation community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 22:43
    Photo ID: 9584201
    VIRIN: 260320-F-OO000-1060
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 909th ARS honors fallen KC-135 crew during vigil at Kadena Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    909th ARS honors fallen KC-135 crew during vigil at Kadena Air Base
    909th ARS honors fallen KC-135 crew during vigil at Kadena Air Base
    909th ARS honors fallen KC-135 crew during vigil at Kadena Air Base
    909th ARS honors fallen KC-135 crew during vigil at Kadena Air Base

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