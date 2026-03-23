909th ARS honors fallen KC-135 crew during vigil at Kadena Air Base

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A display featuring the six Airmen who lost their lives in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash is shown during a vigil at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 20, 2026. The ceremony, held by the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, honored the fallen Airmen and reinforced the enduring bonds of the aviation community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)