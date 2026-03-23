U.S. Air Force Airmen attend a vigil held by the 909th Air Refueling Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 20, 2026. The vigil brought Airmen together in remembrance of six Airmen who died in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash while supporting Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 22:45
|Photo ID:
|9584192
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-OO000-1046
|Resolution:
|5553x3695
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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909th ARS honors fallen KC-135 crew during vigil at Kadena Air Base
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