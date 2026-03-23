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    909th ARS honors fallen KC-135 crew during vigil at Kadena Air Base [Image 2 of 4]

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    909th ARS honors fallen KC-135 crew during vigil at Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen attend a vigil held by the 909th Air Refueling Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 20, 2026. The vigil brought Airmen together in remembrance of six Airmen who died in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash while supporting Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 22:45
    Photo ID: 9584192
    VIRIN: 260320-F-OO000-1046
    Resolution: 5553x3695
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 909th ARS honors fallen KC-135 crew during vigil at Kadena Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    909th ARS honors fallen KC-135 crew during vigil at Kadena Air Base
    909th ARS honors fallen KC-135 crew during vigil at Kadena Air Base
    909th ARS honors fallen KC-135 crew during vigil at Kadena Air Base
    909th ARS honors fallen KC-135 crew during vigil at Kadena Air Base

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