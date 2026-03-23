909th ARS honors fallen KC-135 crew during vigil at Kadena Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Airmen attend a vigil held by the 909th Air Refueling Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 20, 2026. The vigil brought Airmen together in remembrance of six Airmen who died in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash while supporting Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)