909th ARS honors fallen KC-135 crew during vigil at Kadena Air Base

Photo By Senior Airman James Johnson | U.S. Air Force Airmen attend a vigil held by the 909th Air Refueling Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 20, 2026. The vigil brought Airmen together in remembrance of six Airmen who died in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash while supporting Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman James Johnson | U.S. Air Force Airmen attend a vigil held by the 909th Air Refueling Squadron at...... read more read more

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan — “I am an American Airman. I will defend my country with my life.”

Those words from the Airman’s Creed carried a deeper weight March 20, 2026, as Airmen from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron stood in solemn formation, honoring six fellow Airmen who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Thousands of miles from the crash site in western Iraq, Airmen at Kadena Air Base joined service members and families across the globe in mourning the loss of a KC-135 Stratotanker crew who died while supporting Operation Epic Fury.

The vigil, held at the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, brought together Airmen, leaders and teammates in quiet remembrance. Heads bowed and voices hushed, the formation reflected a shared grief felt across the air refueling community and the broader force.

The six fallen Airmen — Capt. Seth R. Koval, Capt. Curtis J. Angst, Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, Maj. John A. Klinner, Capt. Ariana G. Savino and Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt — were more than aviators. They were teammates, friends and family members whose service embodied the values of the profession of arms.

Inside the squadron, a display of their photos stood alongside flowers and tributes, a quiet reminder of the lives behind the uniforms. Outside, Airmen stood shoulder to shoulder, united not by proximity to the tragedy, but by the bonds forged through shared mission and sacrifice.

For many in the 909th ARS, the loss resonated deeply. Though separated by distance, the connection between air refueling units remains constant, built on trust, discipline and a shared commitment to fly, fight and win.

Lt. Col. Ross C. Hopkin, 909th ARS commander, spoke to that connection during the vigil, emphasizing the enduring strength of the aviation community.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we stand together to pay tribute, to grieve and to remember,” said Hopkin. “In our profession, we share a bond forged in the discipline of training, tested in the complexity of our missions and sealed by mutual trust that rises above units and patches.”

He reminded Airmen that the fallen crew represented more than their ranks or roles.

“They were sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, parents and friends,” said Hopkin.. “They are part of a lineage of aviators who have always been willing to fly into harm’s way in service of something greater than themselves.”

The vigil also served as a moment of unity, reinforcing that no Airman grieves alone.

“I want you to know you are not alone,” said Hopkin. “Your loss is our loss. Even though we may be oceans apart, we stand with you, we mourn with you and we will support you.”

As the ceremony came to a close, the message turned toward honoring the legacy left behind.

“It is natural in moments like these to question the cost of our profession,” said Hopkin. “But we must not let our grief overshadow the meaning of their sacrifice. Every time they took to the skies, they did so in defense of our nation, with courage and unwavering dedication.”

Though separated by distance, the vigil at Kadena reflected a force united in purpose and remembrance. Across time zones and continents, Airmen continue to carry forward the legacy of those lost — honoring their sacrifice through service, commitment and the enduring promise to never forget.