909th ARS honors fallen KC-135 crew during vigil at Kadena Air Base

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A bouquet of flowers is placed at the entrance of the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during a vigil at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 20, 2026. The memorial honored six Airmen who lost their lives in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash while supporting Operation Epic Fury, reflecting the shared grief of the air refueling community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)