(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment [Image 13 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Carlos Vazquez II 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 25, 2026) - Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) departs Naval Station Mayport to begin operations in support of its scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Carlos M. Vazquez II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 20:41
    Photo ID: 9584166
    VIRIN: 260325-N-WD757-4696
    Resolution: 5955x3970
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment [Image 13 of 13], by CPO Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment
    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment
    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment
    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment
    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment
    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment
    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment
    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment
    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment
    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment
    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment
    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment
    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Donald Cook Departs Mayport for Deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Donald Cook
    deployment
    destroyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery