NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (March 25, 2026) - Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) departs Naval Station Mayport to begin operations in support of its scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Carlos M. Vazquez II)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 20:40
|Photo ID:
|9584165
|VIRIN:
|260325-N-WD757-4379
|Resolution:
|5916x3944
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment [Image 13 of 13], by CPO Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Donald Cook Departs Mayport for Deployment
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