Date Taken: 03.25.2026 Date Posted: 03.25.2026 20:37 Photo ID: 9584156 VIRIN: 260325-N-WD757-1135 Resolution: 5444x3629 Size: 2.39 MB Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US

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This work, USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment [Image 13 of 13], by CPO Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.