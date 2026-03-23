Date Taken: 03.25.2026 Date Posted: 03.25.2026 20:40 Photo ID: 9584163 VIRIN: 260325-N-WD757-4025 Resolution: 5861x3907 Size: 2.61 MB Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US

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This work, USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Departs for Deployment [Image 13 of 13], by CPO Carlos Vazquez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.