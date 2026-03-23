During combat water survival skills training at Fort Leonard Wood, Pvt. Zariah Parrish, bridge crewmember in training with Company D, 31st Engineer Battalion, swims to the edge of the Davidson Fitness Center pool March 17.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 08:52
|Photo ID:
|9582599
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-FH875-1009
|Resolution:
|6045x4022
|Size:
|12.27 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineers integrate water survival drills into training [Image 4 of 4], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineers integrate water survival drills into training
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