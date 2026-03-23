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    Engineers integrate water survival drills into training [Image 4 of 4]

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    Engineers integrate water survival drills into training

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    During combat water survival skills training at Fort Leonard Wood, Pvt. Zariah Parrish, bridge crewmember in training with Company D, 31st Engineer Battalion, swims to the edge of the Davidson Fitness Center pool March 17.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 08:52
    Photo ID: 9582599
    VIRIN: 260317-A-FH875-1009
    Resolution: 6045x4022
    Size: 12.27 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Engineers integrate water survival drills into training [Image 4 of 4], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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