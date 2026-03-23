Engineers integrate water survival drills into training

Date Taken: 03.17.2026 Date Posted: 03.25.2026 08:52 Photo ID: 9582593 VIRIN: 260317-A-FH875-1006 Resolution: 5177x3698 Size: 6.38 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

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