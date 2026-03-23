Sgt. Kayla Quintana, a drill sergeant with Company D, 31st Engineer Battalion, steps into Davidson Fitness Center’s swimming pool with Pvt. Khari Baines, bridge crewmember in training, March 17 during combat water survival skills training at Fort Leonard Wood.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 08:52
|Photo ID:
|9582593
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-FH875-1006
|Resolution:
|5177x3698
|Size:
|6.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineers integrate water survival drills into training [Image 4 of 4], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineers integrate water survival drills into training
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