Pvt. Jessica Jennell, bridge crewmember in training with Company D, 31st Engineer Battalion, walks off the edge of a high diving board March 17 during combat water survival skills training at Fort Leonard Wood.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 08:52
|Photo ID:
|9582597
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-FH875-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.94 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineers integrate water survival drills into training [Image 4 of 4], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineers integrate water survival drills into training
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