From left: Pvt. Imee Muana and Pfc. Mya Turner, bridge crewmembers in training with Company D, 31st Engineer Battalion, learn to remove their boots while treading water during combat water survival skills training March 17 at Fort Leonard Wood.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 08:52
|Photo ID:
|9582594
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-FH875-1007
|Resolution:
|5512x3675
|Size:
|6.44 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Engineers integrate water survival drills into training
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