Army Medicine Leaders host fireside chat at Tripler Army Medical Center

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U.S. Army soldiers from U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Pacific, listen during a fireside chat in the Kyser Auditorium at Tripler Army Medical Center on March 23, 2026. Senior leaders from U.S. Army Medical Command hosted the fireside chat to discuss and provide insights into how Army Medicine professionals are advancing mission readiness, supporting recovery, and prioritizing patient-centered care for soldiers and their families in the Indo-Pacific region. (Defense Health Agency photo by C.J. Caraang)