Army Medicine Leaders host fireside chat at Tripler Army Medical Center

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U.S. Army senior leaders from the U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Pacific, listen during a fireside chat in the Kyser Auditorium at Tripler Army Medical Center on March 23, 2026. U.S. Army Medical Command senior leaders hosted the fireside chat to discuss and provide valuable insights into how Army Medicine professionals are advancing mission readiness, supporting recovery, and prioritizing patient-centered care for Soldiers and their families in the Indo-Pacific region. (Defense Health Agency photo by C.J. Caraang)