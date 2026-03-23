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    Army Medicine Leaders host fireside chat at Tripler Army Medical Center [Image 2 of 4]

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    Army Medicine Leaders host fireside chat at Tripler Army Medical Center

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Khinna Kaminske 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    U.S. Army senior leaders from the U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Pacific, listen during a fireside chat in the Kyser Auditorium at Tripler Army Medical Center on March 23, 2026. U.S. Army Medical Command senior leaders hosted the fireside chat to discuss and provide valuable insights into how Army Medicine professionals are advancing mission readiness, supporting recovery, and prioritizing patient-centered care for Soldiers and their families in the Indo-Pacific region. (Defense Health Agency photo by C.J. Caraang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 18:25
    Photo ID: 9582053
    VIRIN: 260323-D-MD216-2924
    Resolution: 3535x2828
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Medicine Leaders host fireside chat at Tripler Army Medical Center [Image 4 of 4], by Khinna Kaminske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Medicine Leaders host fireside chat at Tripler Army Medical Center
    Army Medicine Leaders host fireside chat at Tripler Army Medical Center
    Army Medicine Leaders host fireside chat at Tripler Army Medical Center
    Army Medicine Leaders host fireside chat at Tripler Army Medical Center

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