Army Medicine Leaders host fireside chat at Tripler Army Medical Center

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U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of U.S. Army Medical Command Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre (center); U.S. Army Medical Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins (right); and U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Deanna Hughes (left) conducted a fireside chat at Kyser Auditorium, March 23, 2026. During the discussion, the senior leadership provided valuable insights into how Army Medicine professionals are advancing mission readiness, supporting recovery, and prioritizing patient-centered care for Soldiers and their families in the Indo-Pacific region. The conversation underscored Army Medicine's commitment to transparency, active engagement, and fostering professional dialogue within its community. (Defense Health Agency photo by C.J. Caraang)