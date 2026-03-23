Army Medicine Leaders host fireside chat at Tripler Army Medical Center

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Patrick Lavin, commander of the Soldier Recovery Unit Hawaii, asks U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of U.S. Army Medical Command Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre a question during a visit to Tripler Army Medical Center, March 23, 2026. Lt. Gen. Izaguirre participated in a "fireside chat" and discussed Army Medicine's commitment to transparency, active engagement, and fostering professional dialogue within its community. (Defense Health Agency photo by C.J. Caraang)