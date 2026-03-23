Army Medicine Leaders host fireside chat at Tripler Army Medical Center

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Patrick Lavin, commander of the Soldier Recovery Unit Hawaii, asks U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of U.S. Army Medical Command Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre a question during a visit to Tripler Army Medical Center, March 23, 2026. Lt. Gen. Izaguirre participated in a "fireside chat" and discussed Army Medicine's commitment to transparency, active engagement, and fostering professional dialogue within its community. (Defense Health Agency photo by C.J. Caraang)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 18:25
|Photo ID:
|9582042
|VIRIN:
|260323-D-MD216-3002
|Resolution:
|3535x2828
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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