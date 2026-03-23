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    Navy Band Northeast Performs for the residents at New Hampshire Veterans Home [Image 3 of 4]

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    Navy Band Northeast Performs for the residents at New Hampshire Veterans Home

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Dinger 

    Navy Band Northeast

    Navy Band Northeast Performs for the residents at New Hampshire Veterans Home

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 07:33
    Photo ID: 9580761
    VIRIN: 260320-N-LX264-6109
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 763.65 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Northeast Performs for the residents at New Hampshire Veterans Home [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Northeast Performs for the residents at New Hampshire Veterans Home
    Navy Band Northeast Performs for the residents at New Hampshire Veterans Home
    Navy Band Northeast Performs for the residents at New Hampshire Veterans Home
    Navy Band Northeast Performs for the residents at New Hampshire Veterans Home

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