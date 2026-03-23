Date Taken: 03.20.2026 Date Posted: 03.24.2026 07:33 Photo ID: 9580758 VIRIN: 260320-N-LX264-2911 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 833.32 KB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Navy Band Northeast Performs for the residents at New Hampshire Veterans Home [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.