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    New Expeditionary Maintenance Facility Opens at Naval Station Rota [Image 7 of 8]

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    New Expeditionary Maintenance Facility Opens at Naval Station Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    03.22.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Sailors assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Public Works Department, and Commander, Task Force 68, applaud a speech during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new expeditionary maintenance facility at Camp Mitchell onboard NAVSTA Rota, Spain, March 23, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 07:19
    Photo ID: 9580756
    VIRIN: 260323-N-XT273-1007
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New Expeditionary Maintenance Facility Opens at Naval Station Rota [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New Expeditionary Maintenance Facility Opens at Naval Station Rota
    New Expeditionary Maintenance Facility Opens at Naval Station Rota
    New Expeditionary Maintenance Facility Opens at Naval Station Rota
    New Expeditionary Maintenance Facility Opens at Naval Station Rota
    New Expeditionary Maintenance Facility Opens at Naval Station Rota
    New Expeditionary Maintenance Facility Opens at Naval Station Rota
    New Expeditionary Maintenance Facility Opens at Naval Station Rota
    New Expeditionary Maintenance Facility Opens at Naval Station Rota

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy Opens New Expeditionary Maintenance Facility at Camp Mitchell

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    TAGS

    22NCR, Rota, Spain, Seabees

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