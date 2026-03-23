New Expeditionary Maintenance Facility Opens at Naval Station Rota

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Sailors assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Public Works Department, and Commander, Task Force 68, applaud a speech during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new expeditionary maintenance facility at Camp Mitchell onboard NAVSTA Rota, Spain, March 23, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)