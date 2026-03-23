New Expeditionary Maintenance Facility Opens at Naval Station Rota

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Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Commanding Officer Capt. Charles Chmielak, second from left, and 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR) Commodore Capt. Allen Willey, second from right, join Sailors assigned to 22NCR and NAVSTA Rota Public Works Department to cut a ribbon during the opening of a new expeditionary maintenance facility at Camp Mitchell onboard NAVSTA Rota, Spain, March 23, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)