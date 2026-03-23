U.S. Navy Opens New Expeditionary Maintenance Facility at Camp Mitchell

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg | Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Commanding Officer Capt. Charles Chmielak, second from left, and 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22NCR) Commodore Capt. Allen Willey, second from right, join Sailors assigned to 22NCR and NAVSTA Rota Public Works Department to cut a ribbon during the opening of a new expeditionary maintenance facility at Camp Mitchell onboard NAVSTA Rota, Spain, March 23, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy leaders, Sailors, and civilian partners marked the completion of a new expeditionary maintenance facility (EMF) during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Camp Mitchell aboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, March 23, 2026.

This project, led by NAVSTA Rota’s Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) in coordination with the 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), delivers modern vehicle, boat, and equipment maintenance capabilities in direct support of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion and Underwater Construction Team assets operating across Europe and Africa.

“This facility is about readiness at the deckplate level,” said Capt. Allen Willey, 22NCR commodore. “By providing our Seabees and divers with a purpose-built maintenance space, we’re directly improving their ability to sustain equipment, respond faster, and remain mission-ready in support of fleet and combatant commander requirements.”

The $25.9 million military construction project was awarded in December 2021 and reached beneficial occupancy in December 2025. The facility replaces several aging, end-of-life buildings and consolidates maintenance and administrative functions into a single, modern structure designed specifically for expeditionary engineering forces.

“This was a complex, multi-year effort that required close coordination between installation leadership, engineers, and operational stakeholders,” said Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Owens, assigned to the NAVSTA Rota ROICC. “The end result is a facility that will support the mission and our Sailors for decades to come.”

The new EMF includes vehicle and boat maintenance bays, administrative spaces, and support areas tailored to the operational needs of forward-deployed Seabees and Navy divers. The project also involved demolition of obsolete facilities and renovations to nearby buildings to accommodate displaced operations.

“Today’s ceremony marks a direct investment in the people that comprise our fleet and win our nation’s wars,” said Naval Station Rota Commanding Officer Capt. Charles Chmielak, addressing the assembled NAVSTA Rota Public Works Seabees in attendance. “By delivering this facility, you are ensuring our expeditionary warfighters have the quality of service and operational support they need to remain the most lethal and globally dominant maritime force.”

Naval Station Rota’s strategic position at the gateway to the Mediterranean Sea makes it a critical hub for U.S. and NATO maritime operations. Infrastructure investments such as the Expeditionary Maintenance Facility enhance the installation’s ability to support maritime security, logistics, and power projection in support of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. 6th Fleet.

22NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests.