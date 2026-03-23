New Expeditionary Maintenance Facility Opens at Naval Station Rota

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Sailors assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment pose for a command photo after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new expeditionary maintenance facility at Camp Mitchell onboard Naval Station Rota (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, March 23, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)