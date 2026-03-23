MUCM Adam Grimm Retirement Ceremony

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260320-N-CF812-1002 WASHINGTON (March 20, 2026) MUCM Adam Grimm, of Forest Hill, Md., retires after 25 years of dedicated service. After joining the band as a saxophonist, he transitioned into the role of Navy Music's Public Affairs Officer. Capt. Robert "Seph" Coats serves as guest speaker for the retirement ceremony. MUCM Grimm is presented with the quintessential drum head plaque by U. S. Navy Band Command Master Chief Ruth Keehner.