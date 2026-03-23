MUCM Adam Grimm Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260320-N-CF812-1002 WASHINGTON (March 20, 2026) MUCM Adam Grimm, of Forest Hill, Md., retires after 25 years years of dedicated service. After joining the band as a saxophonist, he transitioned into the role of Navy Music's Public Affairs Officer. Capt. Robert "Seph" Coats serves as guest speaker for the retirement ceremony.