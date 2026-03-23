MUCM Adam Grimm Retirement Ceremony

260320-N-CF812-1002 WASHINGTON (March 20, 2026) MUCM Adam Grimm, of Forest Hill, Md., retires after 25 years of dedicated service. After joining the band as a saxophonist, he transitioned into the role of Navy Music's Public Affairs Officer. MUCM Grimm is joined by his family, who were awarded appreciation certificates during the retirement ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 22:32
|Photo ID:
|9580483
|VIRIN:
|260315-N-CF812-1003
|Resolution:
|5428x3659
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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