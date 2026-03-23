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    MUCM Adam Grimm Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

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    MUCM Adam Grimm Retirement Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donovan Klutho 

    U.S. Navy Band

    260320-N-CF812-1002 WASHINGTON (March 20, 2026) MUCM Adam Grimm, of Forest Hill, Md., retires after 25 years of dedicated service. After joining the band as a saxophonist, he transitioned into the role of Navy Music's Public Affairs Officer. Capt. Robert "Seph" Coats serves as guest speaker for the retirement ceremony. MUCM Grimm is presented with a map containing pins of every place he visited on TDY during his career, made by MU1s Anastasia Bonotto and Andrea Pharis.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 22:32
    Photo ID: 9580489
    VIRIN: 260315-N-CF812-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MUCM Adam Grimm Retirement Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Donovan Klutho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MUCM Adam Grimm Retirement Ceremony
    MUCM Adam Grimm Retirement Ceremony
    MUCM Adam Grimm Retirement Ceremony
    MUCM Adam Grimm Retirement Ceremony
    MUCM Adam Grimm Retirement Ceremony
    MUCM Adam Grimm Retirement Ceremony
    MUCM Adam Grimm Retirement Ceremony
    MUCM Adam Grimm Retirement Ceremony

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    retirement ceremony
    United States Navy Band
    sail loft

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