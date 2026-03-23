PL TSMO Activation Ceremony (March 23, 2026)

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Brad Horton, Project Lead Threat Systems Management Office (PL TSMO), delivers his remarks after the establishment of PL TSMO during a ceremony on March 23, 2026. The U.S. Army’s Capability Program Executive for Simulation, Training, Test, and Threat (CPE ST3) established PL TSMO as part of the Army’s overall acquisition reform efforts to break down barriers and empower the organization to develop, test, and field cutting edge capabilities to Soldiers faster than ever. Horton, who had served as TSMO Director for CPE ST3 for the past two years, was appointed as the project lead for the new office during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)