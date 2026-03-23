U.S. Army Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat (CPE ST3) Activates Project Lead Office

Photo By Donnie Ryan | Brad Horton, Project Lead Threat Systems Management Office (PL TSMO), delivers his remarks after the establishment of PL TSMO during a ceremony on March 23, 2026. The U.S. Army’s Capability Program Executive for Simulation, Training, Test, and Threat (CPE ST3) established PL TSMO as part of the Army’s overall acquisition reform efforts to break down barriers and empower the organization to develop, test, and field cutting edge capabilities to Soldiers faster than ever. Horton, who had served as TSMO Director for CPE ST3 for the past two years, was appointed as the project lead for the new office during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army’s Capability Program Executive for Simulation, Training, Test, and Threat (CPE ST3) marked a major milestone with the official activation of the Project Lead Threat Systems Management Office (PL TSMO) during a ceremony at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville on March 23, 2026.

Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler, capability program executive for CPE ST3, officiated the ceremony which drew a crowd of more than 200 people from the local area as well as leaders from CPE ST3 headquarters in Orlando, Florida.

Paying tribute to an Army tradition that started in 1775, a black cloth was removed from the TSMO logo, which signified the uncasing of the colors and formally activated the Project Lead office.

“Today is a very special day for me and for CPE ST3,” Beeler said. “We’ve written another chapter in our transformation. Earlier this month we activated PM Simulation in Orlando. Today, we activate PL TSMO.”

Beeler said the new structure is part of the Army’s acquisition reform, purposely built to break down barriers and empower the organization to develop, test, and field cutting edge capabilities to Soldiers faster than ever.

“These changes are not just organizational adjustments,” Beeler said. “They are essential to aligning CPE ST3 to meet emerging demands under the Army Warfighting Concept.”

Beeler spoke about the threat emulation capabilities TMSO is responsible for delivers and ensures realistic training against near-peer adversaries.

“Your expertise in finding and fixing vulnerabilities in critical U.S. and Joint systems is unmatched,” Beeler said. “You keep secure systems secure. You protect us from threats and keep us safe.”

Beeler also congratulated Brad Horton, who has served as the TSMO director for the past two years, on his assignment to lead the new project lead office.

“We stand up PL TSMO with an experienced leader already in place,” said Beeler. “Brad has a wealth of experience and has earned the promotion to Project Lead.”

Horton thanks his family, former colleagues, and the current PL TSMO workforce for their support and dedication to the mission.

“It’s really not about me, all of this is built upon the work and the labor and the struggles of all of the people who helped to build the TSMO legacy,” Horton said. “To everyone who is a part of the TSMO workforce, thank you for your hard work and your sacrifice.”

Horton spoke about how recent reductions in the TSMO workforce only affected the number of personnel doing the work and not the quality of work, because they were still able to meet all mission requirements.

“I am very, very proud to be part of this organization,” Horton said. “I don’t think there is any better place in the U.S. Army than the TSMO.”

TSMO’s portfolio includes threat emulation systems for Electronic Warfare, Cyber, Uncrewed Aerial Systems, and Information Advantage activities, and is one of only five CYBERCOM-accredited Red Teams authorized to perform full-spectrum cyber and physical threat assessments across Department of Defense systems.

As the Army transitions toward data-rich, dispersed, multi-domain operations, CPE ST3 is accelerating innovation across synthetic environments, modeling, simulation, and training readiness tools. This reform includes faster capability delivery, open architectures, commercial gaming technologies, Agentic AI integration, digital twins, and immersive augmented reality solutions designed to enhance collective training realism.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, CPE ST3 is comprised of a highly skilled and diverse workforce of 980 Soldiers, Army civilians and contractors, who work with Army partners to enhance operational readiness and support the Army’s modernization efforts by fielding and sustaining the next generation of multi-domain operations testing, training and information operations capabilities.