PL TSMO Activation Ceremony (March 23, 2026)

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Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler, capability program executive for the Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat (CPE ST3), delivers her remarks on the establishment of Project Lead Threat Systems Management Office (PL TSMO), during a ceremony on March 23, 2026. CPE ST3 established PL TSMO as part of the Army’s overall acquisition reform efforts to break down barriers and empower the organization to develop, test, and field cutting edge capabilities to Soldiers faster than ever. Brad Horton, who had served as TSMO Director for CPE ST3 for the past two years, was appointed as the project lead for the new office during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)