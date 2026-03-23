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    PL TSMO Activation Ceremony (March 23, 2026) [Image 1 of 2]

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    PL TSMO Activation Ceremony (March 23, 2026)

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Donnie Ryan 

    Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat

    Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler, capability program executive for the Army’s Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training, Test and Threat (CPE ST3), delivers her remarks on the establishment of Project Lead Threat Systems Management Office (PL TSMO), during a ceremony on March 23, 2026. CPE ST3 established PL TSMO as part of the Army’s overall acquisition reform efforts to break down barriers and empower the organization to develop, test, and field cutting edge capabilities to Soldiers faster than ever. Brad Horton, who had served as TSMO Director for CPE ST3 for the past two years, was appointed as the project lead for the new office during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 21:25
    Photo ID: 9580419
    VIRIN: 260323-A-SV210-8073
    Resolution: 1696x1131
    Size: 506.1 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, PL TSMO Activation Ceremony (March 23, 2026) [Image 2 of 2], by Donnie Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Acquisition Reform
    CPE ST3
    PL TSMO

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