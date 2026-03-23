U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Monica Loss, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron products superintendent, assesses injuries during a mass casualty event as part of Exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 13, 2026. The exercise tested medical readiness and coordination, reinforcing the ability to sustain forces and maintain operational effectiveness in dynamic contingency environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 20:43
|Photo ID:
|9580346
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-TF852-1065
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Misawa tests contingency readiness in Exercise Beverly Midnight [Image 4 of 4], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.