Team Misawa tests contingency readiness in Exercise Beverly Midnight

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Monica Loss, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron products superintendent, assesses injuries during a mass casualty event as part of Exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 13, 2026. The exercise tested medical readiness and coordination, reinforcing the ability to sustain forces and maintain operational effectiveness in dynamic contingency environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)