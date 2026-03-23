Team Misawa tests contingency readiness in Exercise Beverly Midnight

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineering Squadron transport a simulated casualty during Exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 13, 2026. Team Misawa conducts routine training to maintain mission-ready forces and ensure personnel are prepared for emerging mission needs in the Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)