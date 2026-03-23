U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineering Squadron transport a simulated casualty during Exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 13, 2026. Team Misawa conducts routine training to maintain mission-ready forces and ensure personnel are prepared for emerging mission needs in the Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 20:43
|Photo ID:
|9580335
|VIRIN:
|260313-F-TF852-1041
|Resolution:
|4665x3104
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Misawa tests contingency readiness in Exercise Beverly Midnight [Image 4 of 4], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.