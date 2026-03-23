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    Team Misawa tests contingency readiness in Exercise Beverly Midnight [Image 2 of 4]

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    Team Misawa tests contingency readiness in Exercise Beverly Midnight

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineering Squadron transport a simulated casualty during Exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 13, 2026. Team Misawa conducts routine training to maintain mission-ready forces and ensure personnel are prepared for emerging mission needs in the Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 20:43
    Photo ID: 9580335
    VIRIN: 260313-F-TF852-1041
    Resolution: 4665x3104
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Misawa tests contingency readiness in Exercise Beverly Midnight [Image 4 of 4], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Misawa tests contingency readiness in Exercise Beverly Midnight
    Team Misawa tests contingency readiness in Exercise Beverly Midnight
    Team Misawa tests contingency readiness in Exercise Beverly Midnight
    Team Misawa tests contingency readiness in Exercise Beverly Midnight

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