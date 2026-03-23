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    Team Misawa tests contingency readiness in Exercise Beverly Midnight [Image 1 of 4]

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    Team Misawa tests contingency readiness in Exercise Beverly Midnight

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Maintenance Squadron discuss the orders for first aid care during Exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 13, 2026. The exercise tested the ability of Airmen to provide integrated, expeditionary medical support across the wing and enable the wing to maintain full mission capability in a contingency environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 20:43
    Photo ID: 9580332
    VIRIN: 260313-F-TF852-1032
    Resolution: 4417x2939
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Misawa tests contingency readiness in Exercise Beverly Midnight [Image 4 of 4], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Misawa tests contingency readiness in Exercise Beverly Midnight
    Team Misawa tests contingency readiness in Exercise Beverly Midnight
    Team Misawa tests contingency readiness in Exercise Beverly Midnight

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    Misawa, U.S. Air Force, exercise, readiness

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