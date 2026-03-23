Team Misawa tests contingency readiness in Exercise Beverly Midnight

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Maintenance Squadron discuss the orders for first aid care during Exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 13, 2026. The exercise tested the ability of Airmen to provide integrated, expeditionary medical support across the wing and enable the wing to maintain full mission capability in a contingency environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)