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    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office [Image 16 of 17]

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    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    T-7 program office team members get first real look at T-7A up close.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 16:00
    Photo ID: 9580077
    VIRIN: 260309-F-OD898-1016
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office [Image 17 of 17], by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office
    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office
    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office
    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office
    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office
    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office
    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office
    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office
    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office
    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office
    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office
    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office
    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office
    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office
    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office
    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office
    T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office

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    AFLCMC
    T-7A

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