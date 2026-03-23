Date Taken: 03.09.2026 Date Posted: 03.23.2026 16:00 Photo ID: 9580075 VIRIN: 260309-F-OD898-1015 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.14 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

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This work, T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office [Image 17 of 17], by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.