Date Taken: 03.09.2026 Date Posted: 03.23.2026 16:00 Photo ID: 9580058 VIRIN: 260309-F-OD898-1007 Resolution: 5970x3972 Size: 2.31 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

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This work, T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office [Image 17 of 17], by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.