WPAFB Air Traffic Control pose for photo with T-7A Red Hawk
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 16:00
|Photo ID:
|9580070
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-OD898-1017
|Resolution:
|5677x3777
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|2
This work, T-7A Red Hawk Lands at Wright-Patterson AFB; AFLCMC Program Office [Image 17 of 17], by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force’s new trainer jet visits Wright-Patterson AFB
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